After eating breakfast at Burger King, Betty Martin and Patty Barnes drove to Gabe’s Tower.
The Owensboro women arrived about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
They’d heard the tower was in its final days of demolition.
Evidently, the same news had spread across town.
Martin and Barnes joined a makeshift tailgating party that grew to about eight vehicles by 11 a.m. in the nearby Family Dollar parking lot. People parked facing the tower. Some brought lawn chairs so they could enjoy Monday’s nice weather while they watched the action.
For safety, city officials closed 20th Street that runs along the tower’s south side.
A crane sat onsite. The tower’s elevator shaft, floors, concrete ribs and antenna were all that remained Monday morning.
By 1 p.m., the demolition crew started dropping a wrecking ball on the top floors. After bringing down the top few stories, the crew planned to use an excavator to remove the rest.
By contract, the company has until the end of October to clear the site.
“I wish they could have used (Gabe’s) for something, like a homeless shelter or for veterans,” Martin said.
“It’s a shame it had to be knocked down,” Barnes added.
They are former co-workers and neighbors who live near Veach Road. Martin drives by the Gabe’s site almost daily to check the demolition crew’s progress.
“We also watched them tear the Executive Inn down,” Barnes said.
“You hate to see historical things go,” Martin added. “They call it progress, but I get depressed.”
Her son and daughter-in-law spent their honeymoon at the hotel in 1995.
Barnes remembers swimming in its pool.
Both said they hope city officials fill the Gabe’s Tower location with a project that benefits the community’s children.
Leland Hancock, assistant city manager, said the project has drawn a lot of interest and opinions about keeping or razing the former hotel, he said.
“There are a lot of memories, like everything else,” Hancock said.
The former 13-story hotel opened in 1963 but had been vacant for several years and had fallen into disrepair, prompting the city to purchase the property last year from a private owner for $360,000. The city sent out a bid request for rehab proposals, but there were no takers. The city then opted to raze the dilapidated building.
In February, the city awarded Klenck Co. the contract to demolish the building at a cost of $408,875.
Angie DeWitt brought her 3-year-old grandson, Cruz DeWitt, to the parking lot Monday to watch the goings-on. He loves watching large machinery at work.
At one time, DeWitt’s grandparents lived on 20th Street, across from the tower. In fact, her grandmother, Cora Huntsman, worked as a waitress there.
DeWitt has mixed emotions about Gabe’s coming down.
“It’s a part of Owensboro,” she said. “But I understand it has served its purpose.”
On Monday, Ken Knight parked his vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot. He, too, had heard the tower might be destroyed Monday.
In the early 1960s — when Gabe’s was being built — Knight and his young family lived across the street at 434 20th St.
“I watched it go up,” Knight said. “I thought I’d watch it go down.”
He’s pleased city officials decided to raze the building.
“It’s an eyesore now,” Knight said. “There’s nothing you can do with it.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
