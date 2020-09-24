The Owensboro Riverport Authority’s finances are holding steady as the 2020-21 fiscal year moves forward, Brian Wright, ORA president-CEO, told the Riverport board on Wednesday.
The board heard reports on the Riverport’s finances after July and August, as well as updates on grants and improvements on the horizon.
“As a whole, the revenue is (15%) above budget,” Wright said. “... Moving forward through September and into the next quarter there are a couple of things that we need to keep our eye on. If you compare our revenue, we are down compared to what we were generating in the fourth quarter of last year. Over the fourth quarter, we are down 32%, and on average, we are down 22%.”
There are two factors that have added to this drop, specifically in terms of metals.
“Aluminum inbound has tapered off,” he said. “We had a strong fourth quarter in 2019-20 where we were bringing in between 20 thousand to 40 thousand tons a month. Right now, metal is down 40%. Since the board met two months ago, two things have happened. There was a tariff from the administration that impacted inbound metal from Canada. Last week that tariff was lifted so we will hopefully be seeing increased metal coming in via rail in the coming months. Another major driver is the Midwest Premium. Traditionally it needs to be 17 cents or higher for our customers to move via barge or rail. Right now it is hovering around 15 cents, which could cause a drought.”
Another part is on the warehousing side, Wright said.
“In the fourth quarter our inbound was significantly up,” he said. “However, now it will be a matter of catch up. We have dramatically slowed down. We anticipate things will begin to balance out in October. Hopefully, it will simply be a short blip.”
Wright described grant funding that has been received or that the ORA has received notice of from the state and other entities that will aid it in repairing barges, acquiring new equipment and maintaining the facility.
Wright also spoke of the need to temporarily repair and possibly rebuild a failed section of wall of the lower road of the facility that will cost about $2 million.
“To get us through the high water season of October through May, we will be using 1,000 tons of rip-rap to backfill the hole,” he said. “This repair will be done internally and will cost roughly $30,000 to $40,000; which is positive. We have been presented with five options that are similar, but will have an impact on the width of the lower road, depending on the option. This is certainly a long term issue, so I believe it is the right thing to do to rebuild with one of these options. This is a major job and we have to focus in on the best approach. I don’t think a repair is the best approach, given that there may be issues in other parts of the wall.”
While there is a lull, Wright is confident that things will even out in the next quarter, he said.
“We finished strong in 2019 and 20,” he said. “Partly because of the market conditions and demand on metal as well as our distribution of products during the beginning of the pandemic, which is strong. It has slumped, but it should resume to normal in the next quarter. We may not be at fourth-quarter numbers, but I feel confident that we will hold steady. Our biggest challenge will be the cost of this wall, which is the result of 45-year-old infrastructure as well as positioning ourselves for another material handler on the river.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.