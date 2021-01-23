For Kentucky State Police Det. Adam Wright, Wednesday’s U.S. presidential inauguration will go down as one of the most memorable experiences of his law enforcement career.
Wright, who’s based out of Henderson KSP Post 16 and a Beaver Dam resident, was among nearly 50 KSP troopers who were part of the overall inauguration security detail of Joe Biden, who was sworn into office as the 46th U.S president.
Wright, who received his post’s Detective of the Year award for 2020, said KSP Post 16 typically gives its detective and trooper of the year the first option to represent the post in Washington, D.C.
And Wright said he viewed his participation as a duty and as an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.
“My fiancée and I went to Washington, D.C., two years ago, and I never dreamed I’d be back there in uniform,” said Wright, who’s 41 and a seven-year member of the KSP.
Despite already being sworn officers, Wright and his fellow troopers had to be sworn in two days earlier as special federal marshals.
Wright said he was assigned to the parade route and watched for any suspicious traffic.
“On Wednesday, we got our assignments,” Wright said. “…And from where I was standing on Constitution Avenue, I could actually see Joe Biden being sworn into office.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators were allowed to gather for the presidential parade or speech.
Without the crowd aspect, which historically had been in the thousands, Wright said the event was rather tame.
“Everything went great,” Wright said. “Even the Secret Service agent I spoke to said this was the third one he had participated in and said, ‘Man, this has been the smoothest one yet.’ ”
Wright said he was thankful for the chance to serve and meet other officers from across the nation.
“It’s definitely one for the bucket list,” Wright said. “Maybe one day when I have children, I can say I was up there when President Biden took the oath of office.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
