After 24 years, Gerry “Rip” Wright will be passing on the torch as he will be retiring from his post as Ohio County jailer.
Born in Owensboro, Wright, 64, started out living in Horse Branch before moving out to Beaver Dam, where he’s remained ever since.
After graduating from Ohio County High School in 1976, Wright didn’t immediately pursue a career in law enforcement.
He worked on the railroad and was a restaurant manager, but was attracted to the line of work in part by his father-in-law being a state trooper.
Eventually, Wright found his way into law enforcement in his 30s, working as a deputy sheriff for the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, followed by being the first K-9 officer in the county at the Beaver Dam Police Department.
He also held a position as a Beaver Dam City commissioner from 1996 to 1998.
Wright took office as jailer after being elected in November 1998 when he won against then-incumbent Darrell “Shotty” Curtis.
Back then, Wright said that it started out “with pencil and paper” and the concerns in the community were minimal.
“Starting out 24 years ago, our crime wasn’t as bad as it is today,” he said. “There’s so much meth out there and assaults out on children and senior citizens — it’s getting worse ….”
Wright’s role has also come with the responsibility of overseeing everything that the Ohio County Detention Center has besides the inmates.
“This jail does so many things …. It’s like a little city by itself,” he said. “We deliver mail, we do laundry, serve food, administer medicine; …we have courtrooms in the basement now.”
According to Wright, the facility has been around since 1940 and is one of the oldest life safety jails and the largest one remaining in the state.
“It’s very important to keep our jail open or to even have a jail, period, for many reasons,” he said. “The main thing is the employees. I worked hard to keep the jail open for the employees to have a job (and) for the inmates’ family members here to travel instead of traveling far away.”
Wright said that the successes he’s endured during his time as jailer have been a team effort.
“It’s not all about me — it’s about my staff,” he said. “I had some good people in my lifetime working at the jail that have (come) and gone.”
Throughout his time in the position, Wright said he’s been able to see how he’s made an impact on others.
“One of the biggest rewards is when you’re out in the street, or at Walmart or some restaurant, and someone comes up to you that you don’t know and thank you for helping them out when they were incarcerated,” he said. “They say, ‘You treated me like a person and not like an inmate.’ ”
Wright said people have been appreciative for his dedication of keeping the jail open and has good faith in the incoming jailer, Landon Spurlock, to keep it going.
“He’ll do a good job,” Wright said.
And while Wright may be ending his time as an elected official, his two sons — Adam, 40, who is the incoming Ohio County sheriff and Beau, 38, who is the current Hartford mayor — will keep the family’s political legacy alive.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “In my heart, I know they’ll do really good.”
Wright is grateful to the community that he has been able to serve.
“I’d like to thank the people of Ohio County for allowing me to be here for 24 years as their jailer,” he said. “That means a lot to me. It says something about what we’ve done here ….”
