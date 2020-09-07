Owensboro Community & Technical College and Yager Marine and Yager Materials are hosting two career fairs on Thursday for multi-craft technicians.
The career fairs will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the OCTC Downtown Campus, 1501 Frederica St. Prospective new hires interested in career in an industrial setting can attend the identical two-hour information sessions.
Space will be limited at the sessions, and masks and physical distancing protocols will be put into place. Attendees will also be required to complete health check-ins before entry.
Recruiters from Yager will be at the meetings to answer questions and share information about employment at the company, and the fast-track training partnership the company has with OCTC. A fast-track training program that Antoine Smith-Rouse, OCTC Workforce Solutions employer liaison and career navigator, called Time to Re-event Yourself, or TRY, will be offered for all interested.
Essentially Yager, with the help of OCTC, will help to train anyone for a position at the company, should they need it.
“We are trying to target those who have been impacted and dislocated,” Smith-Rouse said, adding that those who have been impacted by COVID-19 are being targeted for this career fair and these positions, but they aren’t the only ones encouraged to apply.
“We are here to serve our community and we know our community has been affected by recent layoffs or cutbacks,” he said. “You’re never too old, and it’s never too late to try and reinvent yourself.”
Katie Vincent, OCTC director of Workforce Development, said the Yager representatives will be talking about the company and the positions they are seeking to fill. Representatives from OCTC will also be there to discuss the training that will be offered for those interested. There will also be members of the Kentucky Career Center there to discuss dislocated worker funds and scholarships that are available to those who qualify.
“At the end of it, whoever is interested and wants to stay back and sign up for it, we can run them through getting registered and the career center can go ahead and start their paperwork for funding, and get the ball rolling for them to be a part of the program,” Vincent said. “Yager has multiple positions open in their company.”
The event is open to the public, but those interested in attending should make a reservation to secure a spot in their preferred session time.
For more information contact Smith-Rouse at 606-278-0209 or email antoine-smithrouse@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
