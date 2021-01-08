Local knitting group “Chix with Stix” knitted a yarn bomb for a member returning home from a prolonged hospital stay.
Jan Evans, a member of Chix with Stix, said she had been living in Cleveland, Ohio, since the summer after having received a lung transplant.
“I left on my birthday, which was in early August and got my lung transplant for my birthday,” Evans said. “They sang happy birthday to me while I was in the operating room before I went under and we were there for five months and two days.”
When Evans returned home, she found a tree in her yard decorated with knitted designs from her knitting group.
Evans said she knew the group was “yarn bombing” her tree, but was still surprised and amazed at the work they put in to welcome her home.
“We are so happy to be back in the bluegrass state, my beloved town of Owensboro and my house and my bed,” Evans said. “I’m just delighted to be back and be around all these supportive friends. The outpouring of love and prayers was just so touching to me.”
Evans said the group has become an important part of her life.
“I just really appreciate and cherish the friendship of these girls,” she said. “This group is a verified group from all walks of life and we started out with the love of the art of knitting … and the relationships have just become so much deeper.”
Rebecca Eggers, another member of Chix with Stix, said the project was led by Linda Knight, also in the knitting group. She said the project consisted of 18 individually knitted 9-feet-long designs to be sewn together and wrapped around the tree. Eggers said the project consisted of likely more than 160 yards of yarn and 170 hours of work.
“It was a labor of love,” she said. “Jan had been gone for several months … and she was coming home and we just decided to brighten her day by doing this.”
Eggers said Chix with Stix has been meeting for around 10 years and has had nearly 30 members over its duration.
“We have formed a real bond with our knitting projects and our love of it,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
