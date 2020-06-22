Daviess County Public Schools has hired Karen Alward as the first-ever fine and performing arts coordinator, and Aaron Yeiser as the instructional technology coordinator.
Alward, who most-recently was a Daviess County High School instructional coach, has worked for DCPS since 2005. Prior to that, she worked as a band director at high schools in Metropolis, Illinois, Paducah, and Ohio County. She also has served as the Apollo High School staff developer, and was the DCHS assistant band director.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in music education and a master of music education degree from Murray State University. She received her Rank I in educational leadership from Western Kentucky University.
Alward is happy to enter into her new role. She knew she wanted to apply, she said, because she understood the magnitude of a school district investing in a fine and performing arts coordinator.
“For our district to decide this is a good time to continue this investment in the arts, that says a lot to me,” she said. “I thought, gosh, if they are that serious about moving forward with arts programs and being more inclusive, then it’s time. I definitely want to be a part of that.”
She said she is excited about taking something that is “already really good and making it great.”
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said in a press release that Alward has a wide range of experience in the arts and coaching.
“As the first fine and performing arts coordinator for DCPS, Karen will have an opportunity to share her passion for how the arts transform not only students, but the families and community members sharing in the art experience,” Francis said.
In Alward’s new position, Francis added, she will collaborate with teachers and schools in the areas of music, visual art, drama and dance, and will work to strengthen the K-12 arts programs in the district.
Yeiser is replacing Anthony Sparks, who retired earlier this year from the position. Yeiser has been working as the district technology integration specialist for six years. Previously, he taught at Henderson County for a year, before joining the engineering department staff at Apollo High School, a position he stayed in for 12 years.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial and technology from Murray State University, and a master of education, Rank I, and principal certification from Indiana Wesleyan University.
While at Apollo, Yeiser said he was his peers’ go-to person for all computer-related issues.
“I have spent my entire career in the area of educational technology,” Yeiser said.
His goal in his new role is to “see that every student has a teacher who is well-trained in the effective use of instructional technology, and that every teacher has the tools needed to be innovative in the classroom.”
Francis said in a release that Yeiser has been preparing for this position since he was a student as Apollo.
“What started as an interest in technology has evolved to leading the district’s efforts to integrate technology,” Francis said. “Aaron understands how technology is a powerful tool to increase engagement.”
She said in his new position he will collaborate with the district’s computer operations department to ensure district technology “works seamlessly.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
