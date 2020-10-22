Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. has created a new bourbon named for the city.
Yellow Banks Bourbon, which uses Owensboro’s original name, is a collaboration between the distillery and the Kentucky Corn Growers Association, Jacob Call, Green River’s master distiller and director of operations, told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday.
A portion of the profits will go toward corn research, he said.
The new whiskey is available now in the distillery’s gift show.
And it will be distributed statewide by Heidelberg Distributing Co. starting Nov. 1.
“It has a very smooth, sweet flavor,” Call said.
The distillery uses 800,000 bushels of Kentucky corn each year in its whiskey, he said.
A couple of other new products will be announced soon, Call said.
And Green River Bourbon, which was made here until a fire destroyed the distillery in 1918, will return to the whiskey market in 2021.
O.Z. Tyler Distillery, the distillery’s name from 2014 to September, used a process it called TerrePURE to speed the aging of bourbon.
But Call said the distillery only uses that for overseas markets now.
Green River and Yellow Banks bourbons will age the old-fashioned way, he said.
“We’re aging all our bourbon longer,” Call said. “We’re already over four years on it.”
The O.Z. Tyler Bourbon brand is being discontinued, Call said.
He said, “Bourbon tourism is a big deal. We’ve had people from around the world touring our facility. We’ve been busy with tours this year. We have a lot of momentum.”
Call said the distillery has received “100% positive feedback” on the name change, which took the new distillery back to its 1885 roots.
He said the distillery is the 10th oldest registered distillery in the state.
Green River’s plans are “going to be really great for Owensboro,” Call said.
He said there is room for one more warehouse on the Green River property in northwestern Owensboro.
And the company is building a new warehouse in Ohio County every 90 days.
By the end of 2021, Call said, there will be 16 warehouses there.
Green River has 95 employees today — 78 of them full-time.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
