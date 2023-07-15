The Yellow Creek Park Car Show hosted by the Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16 due to weather concerns.
The show, originally slated for today, will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with awards given at 2 p.m.
