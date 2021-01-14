People who walk in Yellow Creek Park’s Nature Center will have to use a gravel parking lot on Reid Road to enter the park for the next four months.
Ross Leigh, the county’s parks director, said, “It’s going to be an inconvenience.”
But the floor of the 1897 iron bridge over Yellow Creek in the park is in bad shape and has to be replaced, he said.
Work is scheduled to start in the next few days and be finished by May 30.
Owensboro and Daviess County will be hosting the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure on May 28-31.
The event is expected to draw more than 1,200 geocachers from across the U.S. and have an economic impact on Daviess County of about $250,000.
Yellow Creek Park’s Nature Center will be used on May 30, Leigh said.
The bridge was built by the Wrought Iron Bridge Co. of Indianapolis over the South Fork of Panther Creek at a cost of $1,500 in 1897.
The county had been building iron bridges across creeks for two decades by then.
In 1985, when the bridge on what was by then Kentucky 762 was slated to be replaced, the old bridge was moved to the park.
It quickly became a photo spot and has become popular with the park’s visitors, including those who come to the ROMP bluegrass festival each June.
Leigh said the wooden floor will be replaced with 36-inch I-beams covered by concrete.
Maintenance vehicles cross the bridge, which is designed for pedestrian traffic.
And there was fear that the vehicles could crash through the wooden floor, which has been weakened by time and weather.
Ragle Inc. was the lowest of four bidders on the project at $338,500.
The work includes pressure washing and painting the iron structure brown, Leigh said.
He said the company will also check to see if there is any work that needs to be done on the iron structure.
“It’s a unique project,” Leigh said. “They’re building a bridge inside a bridge.”
Two other bridges in the park were replaced a couple of years ago, he said.
