Yellow Creek Park will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday next week for asphalt sealcoating.
The county said the contractor started the project Monday by sealing the parking lots near the ballfields, fishing lake and Nature Center.
But a complete park closure is needed to seal the main road and the entrance/exit, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.