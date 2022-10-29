Daviess County Parks and Recreation is planning to add a Christmas event that will revolve around a simpler time before the commercialization of the holiday.

On Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Yellow Creek Park will host Lambert Pioneer Christmas, which will feature music, food and activities such as soap and broom making, tree decorating, breakfast with Santa and an evening candlelight tour.

