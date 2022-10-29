Daviess County Parks and Recreation is planning to add a Christmas event that will revolve around a simpler time before the commercialization of the holiday.
On Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Yellow Creek Park will host Lambert Pioneer Christmas, which will feature music, food and activities such as soap and broom making, tree decorating, breakfast with Santa and an evening candlelight tour.
Judy Lambert, the widow of Jim Lambert, brought the idea to Ross Leigh, Daviess County director of parks and recreation, more than a year ago to establish a Christmas event at James Lambert Pioneer Village.
“The main idea behind this is education for the children,” she said. “We always like to have as much exposure as we can for parents to bring their children to experience things from the past. That was Jim’s interest, using this for educational purposes.”
Jim Lambert, a former educator and county commissioner, died at 82 in May 2020.
He spearheaded the 2001 creation of a village that contains log cabins, a one-room schoolhouse and barns at Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky Highway 144.
In 2014, as Lambert retired from public office, Daviess Fiscal Court renamed Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park “James Lambert Pioneer Village.”
Since being established, the site has held similar pioneer reenactments, but not during the Yule season.
“If you can imagine what Christmas would have been like in those times — 170 years ago or so — we’ll bring in a lot of individuals who are demonstrators and interpreters who can provide history of not only Daviess County, but also the individual cabins located within the Pioneer Village,” Leigh said.
And to help with organizing the first Lambert Pioneer Christmas, Sue Berry, coordinator for Henderson’s Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival, has been recruited.
Berry said she not only has contacts and experience from the Folklife Festival, but that she was also part of the 2019 dedication ceremony of the Jones cabin that’s part of Pioneer Village.
“That is my great-great-great-grandfather — James Jones, a Revolutionary soldier,” Berry said. “Judy Lambert and I are actually second cousins. …So we share some ancestry there.”
The plan is to make Lambert Pioneer Christmas an annual event.
For nearly 20 years, the county’s Panther Creek Park has held “Christmas at Panther Creek,” a drive-thru light display that raises money for local charities.
The Lambert Pioneer Christmas will be free, but during the event donations will be sought for the Goodfellows Club, which provides clothing and other services to needy schoolchildren in the community.
“Goodfellows was real important to Jim,” Judy Lambert said. “They do so much for the kids at school, and he worked with Goodfellows when he worked in the (Daviess County) school system.”
