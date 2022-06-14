Saturday will mark David Yewell’s 25th annual TREK to raise money for the St. Joseph Peace Mission and its emergency shelter, Yewell Home for Boys and Hayden Home for Girls.
The treks actually began on July 5, 1990, when Yewell, an Owensboro attorney, decided to celebrate his 48th birthday by walking alone from Calhoun to his home near West Louisville.
It was a way, he said, to celebrate and give thanks for another year of good health.
In the early 1990s, Yewell began inviting friends to walk with him.
And then, on July 13, 1998, he turned it into a fundraiser for St. Joseph’s with a goal of $5,000.
It’s continued to grow every year since then.
Yewell will be 80 on July 5 and he’s still actively participating.
This year, he’ll be riding his bike 22 miles alongside his son, Jason Yewell; his daughter-in-law, Mary Kaye Yewell; and his grandson, Grant Yewell.
The route leaves Ben Hawes Park, goes through the Ohio River bottoms to Stanley, crosses U.S. 60 and returns to the park.
The weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 88.
“We’re going to be careful,” Yewell said.
The TREK offers participants — about 200 are expected this year — a choice of a 6.2-mile route, a 13-mile route or a 22-mile route.
Until 2020, the TREK began in Calhoun and ended at Yewell’s home.
In 2020, there was no event because of COVID-19.
But supporters still donated a record $60,000.
And roughly the same amount was raised last year.
“We’re hoping to break that this year,” Yewell said.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles brought him a check for $10,000 on Monday.
That brings the total raised so far this year to $31,000, Yewell said.
And the TREK hasn’t even started.
A minimum donation of $40 is requested from participants.
Yewell said the TREK has about 400 people who donate each year — roughly twice as many as those who participate.
“This has never been a competition,” he said. “It’s a pilgrimage.”
Yewell said the Kentucky Bar Association, which is meeting in Owensboro this week for its annual convention, is also helping raise money for the cause.
In 2021, the TREK moved its start and finish lines to Ben Hawes Park.
Participants will gather at the picnic shelter there at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for registration and the opening ceremonies.
Most of the route is flat, Yewell said.
He said the TREK is transitioning from being his event to being St. Joseph Peace Mission’s.
Dara Basham is the new chairperson for the TREK, Yewell said.
“She’s awesome,” he said.
Yewell said Pepsi has donated drinks and Ritzy’s has donated food every year since the TREK began.
Donations can be made at www.stjosephpeacemission.com. There’s a “Donate Here” button at the bottom of the page.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
