The Owensboro Family YMCA will not host its annual summer camp this year.
"We are disappointed that we will not be able to serve the community through our longstanding summer camp program, especially during a time when children are craving socialization and parents are looking for child-care options," said John Alexander, president and CEO. "With the governor's restrictions, our timeline simply doesn't enable staff recruitment, hiring and training or affordable pricing for families."
In addition, it would be difficult to enforce physical distancing among young campers.
The YMCA continues to offer child-care services, which opened April 6, to serve families of first responders, health-care workers and other essential employees.
For more information about the Y's day care or to register, call 270-926-9622 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
