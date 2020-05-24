By the time Arthur Harreld was 5 years old, he was a member of the Owensboro Family YMCA.
He’s 71 now, but he still has his membership card from those early days.
Harreld has many memories wrapped up in the YMCA.
As a kid, he played basketball with friends at the Y, which was located then at 1512 Frederica St.
He remembers the arts-and-crafts program during summer months.
He learned to swim at the Y.
Other than time away from Owensboro during his college days, Harreld has been a lifelong member of the Owensboro Family YMCA.
He served on the nonprofit’s board of directors, acting as the chairman of the board in the early 1990s, and, starting in 2011, he worked as the interim CEO more than three years while the Y searched for a new leader.
“(The YMCA has) quite a legacy in our community,” Harreld said.
On May 28, the faith-based nonprofit will celebrate its 125th anniversary in Owensboro. However, its roots here go back further.
It originally organized in 1877 but closed in 1886 after support died off.
By 1893, local leaders wanted to re-establish the Y.
Local lore says Settle Memorial United Methodist Church conducted a revival, and the evangelist pleaded with the community to restart the Young Men’s Christian Association, said John Alexander, president and CEO. The community raised about $25,000 for that purpose.
From there, history gets a little iffy. By some accounts, the Y built its first home at Third and Allen streets in 1898. Other accounts say 1905. Either way, it was Kentucky’s first building solely dedicated to YMCA programs.
The nonprofit remained downtown until about 1940, when a new facility was built on Frederica Street to accommodate a growing membership. In 1969, the Y moved — for the same reason — into its third Owensboro home at 900 Kentucky Parkway, where it remains today.
Above the main entrance to today’s Y is a carved stone that reads: Young Men’s Christian Association. That stone was carved for the Y’s first home in Owensboro, Alexander said.
In the early days, the YMCA offered a variety of programming, including a debate club, socials, suppers, religious services, Bible classes, amusement rooms and summer camps. The nonprofit also featured an “employed boys organization” that conducted special night activities for those who worked during the day.
The Y provided the county’s only indoor pool for many years. Many people learned to swim there and became certified lifeguards at the facility.
In the past 20 years or so, the nonprofit has faced its share of competition as new fitness centers opened across town, Harreld said. Still, for 125 years, the YMCA has held tight to its mission “to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
“That’s an awful long time for a not-for-profit to sustain itself and still be in the community,” he said. “It gives me great gratification to see the YMCA is still adapting to meet the community’s needs.”
The YMCA is one of the most recognized brands in the nation, said Lynn Holland, chairman of the board.
Locally, very few people have not been touched by the nonprofit in some way, Holland said. “We’re a pillar of this community.”
For 125 years, the local YMCA has reached out and discovered ways to fill voids in the community, providing programs for local residents from the cradle to the grave, he said. For example, during COVID-19, the Y opened its day care for people who work in essential industries, such as grocery stores, emergency management agencies and health care facilities.
The nonprofit offers summer camp for children, fitness programs for seniors, private and group swim lessons and after-school programs, among a few. Its facility has a gymnasium, indoor pool and fitness center.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Holland said. “We’re going to take our national brand and help Owensboro the best we can.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.