During the next few days, the Owensboro Family YMCA is conducting a child care needs assessment to determine if it can provide services to families of health care and emergency workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
After closing day care centers across the state last month, state officials designated YMCAs as potential providers to ensure essential personnel had options during the crisis.
The YMCA wants to hear from health care and emergency workers — including certified nursing assistants, nurses, doctors, firefighters and law enforcement officers — who need child care for kids 3 to 12 years old. To be placed on a call list for potential openings, parents should call the facility Wednesday, April 1, or Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 270-926-9622 or email kristi@owensboroymca.org.
The deadline for calls and emails is 1 p.m. Thursday.
“We hope they reach out,” said Kristi Harrison, YMCA director of child care.
After reviewing information received from parents, the facility may open a day care as soon as April 6 that would provide services for up to 40 children. Because of coronavirus space restrictions, the building can’t hold more than 50 people at a time — 40 kids and 10 staff.
During the first day of calls, the YMCA received up to 30 inquiries from health care and emergency workers who wanted more information, Harrison said. Many of them asked about prices, but that can’t be determined until the hours of operation are set. The needs assessment will help iron out those details.
The YMCA can accept children 3 to 12 years of age. At the younger end of that range, kids must be potty-trained because the facility does not have diaper-changing stations.
“We’re not set up for infant and toddler care,” Harrison said.
At this time, state officials are not giving the YMCA the green light to care for children of parents who work at other essential businesses, such as grocery stores and gas stations. At this time, the state-approved YMCAs to care for health care and emergency workers’ children only, Harrison said.
“We’ve been working on a plan about how we could serve the community,” she said of the coronavirus. “Our mission is to serve.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
