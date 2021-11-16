The Owensboro YMCA will hold its second annual “Day of Giving” on Friday, Nov. 19, in an effort to bring in donations to support programming scholarships.
The scholarships, according to CEO John Alexander, help fund memberships and program fees for those that may be in need due to certain life circumstances.
“We want to provide a YMCA experience to anyone who desires it,” Alexander said. “We want to offer equitable access for healthy living to anyone that would like to have access at the Y or needs us for spirit, mind and body health. That is the purpose of our fundraising, to provide for those needs and those scholarship opportunities.”
Last year’s event brought in $33,000 to help fund programming fees for things like swimming lessons for children, summer camps and general memberships.
This year, Alexander said the hope is to bring in at least $25,000, which he hopes to exceed.
He said the scholarships are a unique program that the YMCA offers to ensure all individuals have access to programming that supports health living.
“We have many who are unemployed or underemployed, especially single-parent families that apply for scholarships simply because they are challenged to pay the full amount of the program and membership fees,” he said.
Those individuals or families, he said, are typically seeking assistance due to unforeseen circumstances that have created financial hardship, such as loss of job, divorce, medical issues, physical impairment and many other reasons.
As the organization works to rebuild its programming after dealing with COVID-19, he said it is more essential to keep these programs up and running and make them accessible, especially for children.
“We’re trying to rebuild our programming based on the needs of our membership, but also trying to make sure that we’re still offering a very safe environment during COVID times,” he said. “This community has been so generous to our YMCA ever since we were chartered back in 1895, and we certainly appreciate it, but especially during these COVID times.
“We are challenged, as so many nonprofits are, with funding, and we appreciate any consideration that can be given by our community to donate this year.”
Anyone interested in donating for “Day of Giving” at the YMCA can do so online at OwensboroYMCA.org, call at 270-926-9622, or by mailing a check to 900 Kentucky Parkway, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
