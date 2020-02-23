The Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA is partnering with the Christian County Health Department to offer a smoking cessation program beginning in March.
The program, called Freedom From Smoking, will be hosted at the Hopkinsville Y March 2 through April 13. Classes will be from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday.
Participants interested in the program are required to pre-register and will only be open to the first eight people to sign up.
The program is free and open to the public, including non-YMCA members. Lunch will also be provided. Those who attend all eight sessions will be eligible to enter a raffle for a one-month free YMCA membership.
CCHD’s Marketing Specialist Amanda Sweeney said the program will be a peer-support class.
Sweeney added that the first three weeks of the class will be spent preparing the participants for what to expect, coping mechanisms for quitting smoking, what you they can do when participants want to smoke and more.
Then by the fourth week, dubbed “Quit Week,” participants will begin quitting smoking.
The remainder of the program will be based on peer support, with participants talking to each other through the experience, taking advantage of resources and providing the tools they need to keep from smoking again.
The class will also be providing free nicotine patches to aid in the quitting process, Sweeney added.
YMCA CEO Sheryl Ellis and CCHD Health Educator Chastity Thomas shared that the program was started as a way to honor a former YMCA member who had passed away of cancer.
Ellis and Thomas said the husband of the woman who had passed wanted to honor his late wife by hosting the program at the Y, where she frequented.
Ellis said the wife who passed, believed in taking care of your personal health and used to be a smoker. Ellis added that she exercised at the YMCA almost every day.
“So, when she passed away, he wanted to do something in her memory,” Ellis said. “So, he contacted us about doing something as far as smoking cessation.
“We did want to honor her, who was a longtime member of the YMCA, she was a supporter of the Y and believed in our mission. So, it’s a way we can help others improve their health like she did when she got to the Y.”
From there the YMCA contacted the health department because CCHD already offered smoking cessation classes. The husband also made a large donation to the program to allow it to be free to participants, Sweeney added.
YMCA and CCHD officials were happy to partner for the program to be hosted at the Y.
“We’re always looking for partners in the community that we can partner with outside of the health department and we used to have the class all the time within the department, but we know that there is a lot of familiar places in the community and so, the YMCA has always been a great partner for us,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney added that it’s important to community health for individuals to stop smoking — especially for the Christian County community since the county has one of the highest ratings of cancer deaths and smoking population.
“The state of Kentucky is one of the No. 1 states for cancer deaths and Christian County has a high rate of cancer deaths,” Sweeney said.
“When we looked at our smoking rates, when we first started doing the community health assessments (eight years ago), our smoking rate was at 36% (of the population who were smokers).”
She added that she believes that number has decreased to around 23% in recent years.
Ellis also said that improving community and individual health is important to the YMCA.
“We are looking forward to hosting (the program),” Ellis said. “Any time that we can help people improve their health is important to us.
“We want to bring people and show them all the opportunities they have here for improving their health. We try to not only to improve your health as far as your body but also your mind and your spirit.”
For more information on the program or to register, you can contact CCHD at 270-887-4160 extension 154.
