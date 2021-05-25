The YMCA of Owensboro and Daviess County began its annual summer day camp Monday as the facility seeks to rebuild its childcare program following COVID-19 shutdowns last year.
Last year, according to Amanda Tichenor, the YMCA’s director of childcare, the annual camp was limited to only one site and open only to children of essential workers.
Normally, she said, there would be multiple sites with much more registration openings for children ages 5 to 12.
While there is still only one camp site this year, Tichenor said the YMCA still has about 20 spots still available. Children registering need only to have completed kindergarten.
“Last year was a little different. We were able to open it to essential workers’ children, but this year we’re back up and running. Hopefully next year, we’ll be able to have more than one site,” she said.
The camp theme this year is “Best. Summer. Ever!” and will feature visits from local businesses and “celebrities” that align with the theme of each week, which includes master chef week, where local chefs and nutritionists will visit and talk about what they do. Also, agriculture week, creative art week and sports week are planned, along with a grand finale week when day campers will be able to showcase their own unique talents to their parents and other campers.
Tichenor said she is unsure year whether the talent show will be virtual or in-person.
Additionally, she said the facility will work to address certain values with campers, such as humility, honesty, determination, responsibility, respect, caring, inclusion, diversity, gratitude, compassion and teamwork.
“We’re also instilling these character traits that kind of align with the YMCA’s values,” she said.
Campers will also have the opportunity to do swimming lessons with lifeguards at the facility.
The YMCA is a state-certified childcare facility, according to Tichenor, and is also participating in the summer feeding program with Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools to offer breakfast, lunch and a snack for all registered youth.
“This is kind of a rebuilding year for the YMCA’s childcare programs. We have a lot of new staff,” she said. “It is a very focused staff that’s passionate about being here.”
Camp fees are $125 weekly for YMCA members and $160 weekly for nonmembers.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.