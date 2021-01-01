The YMCA of Owensboro/Daviess County has implemented some changes to membership pricing as well as new programs to account for COVID-19 restrictions.
According to YMCA CEO John Alexander, new programs have been put into place at the facility that will help keep Owensboro youth active while also observing social distancing and other recommended safety measures as a result of COVID-19.
The YMCA will hold gymnastics and basketball clinics throughout January for children ages 5-10.
The basketball clinic will be split between ages 5-7 and 8-10 with membership holder fees being $33 for four sessions and $50 for non-membership holders.
Gymnastics will have beginners and intermediate classes at $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers.
Clinic sessions will be held each Wednesday throughout January.
Alexander said the sessions will be socially distanced and limit physical interaction. He said temperatures will be checked regularly as well.
The YMCA has decided to hold the clinics as a way to keep children active during the pandemic, he said, since activities have been curtailed this past year.
“We’ve had a real challenge because of the … orders when we reopened in June that we couldn’t have any interactive type sports,” he said. “With the clinics, we’ll try to maintain social distance at all times … This is to be a safe ability for kids to get out and recreate and exercise a little bit.”
Alexander said the YMCA has also adjusted membership fees due to services being limited as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. He said the facility has implemented a shorter number of hours per week and have had some services affected by limited staff, including pool hours.
“Our members have not received the full services due to the restrictions that we’ve had because of COVID,” he said. Alexander said the YMCA wants to ensure “there is proper value for what is being paid for by our members.”
He said the YMCA also offers financial assistance to those seeking a membership who are in need.
The YMCA, at 900 Kentucky Parkway, can be reached at 270-926-9622.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
