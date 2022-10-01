YMCA, senior center officials answer questions about proposed collaboration

Board chair Bo Ivey, second from right, leads a tour on Friday that included city Commissioner Mark Castlen, left, during an open house at the Owensboro Family YMCA.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The process of answering questions about the proposed collaboration between the Owensboro Family YMCA and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County continued Friday, with officials holding an open house about the project at the Y facility on Kentucky Parkway.

The proposal calls for the YMCA to be expanded, creating separate space for a new senior center. The seniors are currently at the Elizabeth Munday Center on Second Street, a facility that officials say is outdated and not suited to seniors’ needs.

