Owensboro Family YMCA, 900 Kentucky Parkway, has received a $20,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels to support its recent roofing project.
HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 nonprofits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians.
Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
The Owensboro Family YMCA previously received a HOKC grant for a new security system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.