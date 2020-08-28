Members of the community may have received phone calls or an email questionnaire regarding the Owensboro Family YMCA on Wednesday — the start of a campaign to hear what Daviess County residents want and need from this faith-based nonprofit.
Earlier this year, the YMCA celebrated its 125th anniversary in Owensboro.
Of course, change has been constant throughout that time, said John Alexander, president and CEO. However, the worldwide pandemic has brought about enormous changes in a period of months.
“One of the purposes (of the questionnaire) is to try to ascertain the needs and desire of the community,” Alexander said. “We want to respect what the community needs.”
YMCA leaders don’t want to assume anything. They want to hear directly from members, former members and the general public, he said.
Also, with the current state of the economy, it is prudent to explore the possibility of collaborations with community partners, Alexander said.
The YMCA survey asks people to rank their satisfaction with the local organization.
How is its location? How likely are current members to remain during the next year?
Those who answer the survey will see five proposals currently under discussion. For each option, people are asked whether they would join the YMCA if the membership fee remained the same, increased $5 a month or decreased $5 a month.
Option 1: “Some consideration is being given to renovating and enlarging the Owensboro Family YMCA,” the questionnaire reads. “This expansion may include the purchase of additional land and the opening of an expanded state-of-the-art childcare facility ... .”
A similar option was presented to the community in late April 2019 during the YMCA’s Young Leaders Luncheon.
At the end of the meal, Lynn Holland, board chairman, disclosed plans for a three-phase renovation that would create “pop and wow” in the building’s lobby, provide outdoor exercise areas and reconfigure some of the building’s spaces.
However, those plans never got off the drawing board.
Option 2: The YMCA could close or re-purpose its current facility and relocate to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus. The new facility could be managed jointly by the YMCA and college.
Alexander said the YMCA and KWC have enjoyed a long and successful relationship. In addition, KWC’s campus is just a few hundred yards away — a move that shouldn’t inconvenience current members.
Option 3: What if the YMCA relocated to a redesigned space in Towne Square Mall?
Option 4: The YMCA’s leadership has considered a closer relationship with the Owensboro Health Healthpark, the questionnaire said.
Under this option, the YMCA’s name might appear on the Healthpark. YMCA members could access Healthpark programs and facilities, and the YMCA could add new programming.
Option 5: The YMCA could increase partnerships with local churches and other organizations to offer programs and classes at various locations across the community.
Questionnaire answers are anonymous, Alexander said.
YMCA officials hope to receive up to 700 responses during the two-week campaign.
PB&A Research of Tampa, Florida, organized the survey. Alexander is familiar with that company and has used it previously with good results.
YMCA officials hope to receive the survey’s results by mid-September. They will interpret the data and use it to chart the local organization’s future, Alexander said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
