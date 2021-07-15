The Owensboro YMCA Summer Camp program is closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The YMCA made an announcement Wednesday afternoon regarding the closure, which will begin Thursday, July 15 “out of an abundance of caution.”
The closure will last through July 23 and summer camp will resume July 26.
“The Y has been working with the Green River Health Department to carry out all safety precautions and to identify those deemed a close contact to the infected individual,” the announcement stated.
The closure is for the camp program only. All other YMCA programs and services will continue as scheduled.
“The Y has done its best to assure the health and safety of not only our camp kids, but every child in our care,” said CEO John Alexander in the announcement. “Despite precautions, this disease is still active, and we are praying for the quick recovery of any affected by COVID and for parents challenged with childcare needs during this time.”
Alexander said the facility will conduct a deep clean of frequented areas and areas used for camp purposes as an added precaution.
“We’re sick about it ... you try to take all the precautions, you just can’t avoid disease all the time,” he said.
