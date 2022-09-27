The Owensboro Family YMCA will hold open houses Thursday and Friday for people interested in the proposed collaboration between the Family Y and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
The purpose is to allow the public to tour the Family Y and ask questions about the project.
The open houses are scheduled from 10 am. to noon Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the YMCA of Owensboro/Daviess County facility at 900 Kentucky Parkway.
John Alexander, president and CEO of the Family Y, said Monday the opens are for anyone interested in the proposed partnership between the two organizations.
“We are welcoming anyone who would like to come, whether they are related to the senior center or not,” Alexander said.
The Senior Center and Family Y boards are considering a proposal for an addition that would be built to the Family Y facility to create space for a new senior center.
The plan calls for the senior center to have its own space, while the YMCA and senior center would share space as well.
The two organizations held public forums to discuss the proposal earlier this month. If the project goes forward, it would be partially funded by $5 million from the city and county. The rest of the funds would have to be raised by the YMCA and Senior Center.
Designs for the proposed expansion will be on display, and people will be able to tour the YMCA and ask questions about the plan, Alexander said. Officials will also talk about the potential of providing programs that would benefit both Senior Center and YMCA members.
More from this section
“It will be informal,” Alexander said of the open houses, and that the idea is to continue to give people information about the proposal.
Alexander said a goal is to dispel rumors about the proposal.
“We are simply trying to provide information, so they can make an informed opinion,” Alexander said.
Since the forums, Alexander said he has heard various opinions about the proposal.
“Some are still questioning. Some are still very opposed or questioning about it, and some are positive,” he said.
The YMCA will hold formal presentations about the plans at some point in the future, Alexander said.
Currently, the Senior Center and YMCA boards are still working on a memorandum of understanding.
“I am anxious to get the MOU completed and move forward with the forum,” Alexander said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.