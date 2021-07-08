The YMCA of Owensboro/Daviess County will hold its 13th annual Young Leaders Luncheon to honor and award area youth for their community efforts and leadership abilities.
While several students will be honored at the luncheon on Aug. 12, YMCA CEO John Alexander said two will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Those who do not receive the scholarship will be honored and given a gift card.
The YMCA has partnered with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline as the title sponsor of the event.
“Since 2008, the YMCA has recognized local high school seniors who possess outstanding integrity, excellence, and a passion to make a difference,” an announcement said.
The event not only honors outstanding high school students, Alexander said, but also serves as a fundraiser for the YMCA to help fund financial assistance for members and to fund programs that benefit youth leadership, such as its “youth in governments” program, which is a civics-directed program that helps students practice legislative processes.
“The Y serves as a flagship for youth development. That’s one of our focus areas and we certainly want to promote that with the awareness for students,” Alexander said.
While last year’s luncheon was scaled down due to COVID-19, Alexander said the YMCA still brought in about $15,000 thanks to the support of local businesses and the community.
He said the event also serves as a networking opportunity for students to speak with local business leaders about potential internships and seasonal work opportunities.
“We are just very appreciative for all the community support for all of our young people,” he said. “This is, to me, a tremendous opportunity for businesses to do that and show their support for those who are going to be our future leaders.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
