The YMCA will host its annual 5K race in conjunction with the 2021 Bar-B-Q Block Party again this year to help raise funds for programming at the Y, according to race coordinator Drew Hardesty.
The race is set for May 8 with a choice of an 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. start time. The route will begin downtown near Frederica Street, go through Parrish Avenue, Moreland Park and end near St. Ann Street downtown.
Although the funds raised from the event depends on the number of participants and sponsors, Hardesty said the YMCA hopes to raise around $20,000.
In 2019, he said the race drew around 660 participants.
“The Bar-B-Q Block Party Committee has been gracious enough to let us manage this race, us being YMCA; so for the past several years, we’ve kind of taken this on,” he said. “It’s actually one of our biggest fundraisers for the Y, so it’s pretty important. We couldn’t do it last year, so we’re really excited we’re able to do it his year. We’re hoping that we get a good turnout.”
Hardesty said the funds will go toward programming at the YMCA as well as bills and staff. He said the facility offers programming for all ages, but it hopes to especially offer something special for youth with the difficult year they have had being out of school and learning from home.
“It’s just basically programming for the community, so just giving back to the community with all the money that comes in,” he said. “Obviously it’s going to pay for bills and staff, but ultimately that is so that we can serve the community.”
The YMCA is still looking for further sponsors this year, according to Hardesty. Its title sponsor for the race is the German American Bank.
Participants in the race will receive a finishing medal for those that run the entire race, a runner’s bag and a T-shirt, according to Hardesty.
Fees for the race are set at $20 for ages 1-18 and $35 for adults.
The YMCA is also offering a “Couch to 5K” program that will start at the end of March.
“Basically, if you’ve never run a 5K before, this is the perfect way to start. I’ve personally done a Couch to 5K — never run a race in my life, but by the end of the program, your body kind of builds up your stamina so you can run that three miles and do it with ease, so it’s a really cool program,” he said. “Hopefully we can get people off the couch and ready to run a 5K.”
The Couch to 5K program will meet every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Horse Fork Creek Park.
For more information about the race or the Couch to 5K program, Hardesty said to contact the YMCA.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
