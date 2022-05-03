The YMCA will host its BBQ 5K Saturday, May 14, in downtown Owensboro.
The race is in conjunction with the 2022 BAR-B-Q Block Party and the community is invited to run or walk.
An 8 a.m. start time will b available for competitive racers and an 8:15 a.m. start geared for non-competitive racers and families.
To register for the race visit runsignup.com.
