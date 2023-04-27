The Owensboro Family YMCA will host “Healthy Kids Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 900 Kentucky Pkwy.
The event, which is free to the public and does not require pre-registration, will include water-based activities, relay games and fitness classes such as POUND and Zumba.
Additionally, men’s basketball players and cheerleaders from Kentucky Wesleyan College will be on site for pickup games/drills and instruction.
RiverValley Behavioral Health and Oasis Shelter will also be in attendance as vendors.
According to the YMCA of the USA’s website, the purpose of “Healthy Kids Day” is to “improve the health and well-being of kids and families” and is “aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond.”
“It’s an opportunity for the community to come and do different activities …,” said Brigitta Adkins, the YMCA’s director of membership. “... As we’re opening back up and (having) more youth programs going, we just really wanted to get the kids in here and do some fun, healthy activities for them.
“Being active … is all about physical activity, but that also connects to mental health and emotional health. (It’s) a chance to connect, a chance to get sunshine, a chance to get fresh air ….”
Adkins said the event is also ideal for bringing families and friends together.
“That social connection is very important as well,” she said.
With programs opening back up since the height of the coronavirus, Adkins said that “normal is better,” and there has been an increase in participants and attendance.
“In our aquatics (program), our swim lessons really have exploded,” she said. “... We added our pre-K class this last summer and fall, and we’ve actually had to add additional instructors and expand class size because we have so much interest in that pre-K level.”
Adkins said families are invited to bring lunch to Saturday’s event to picnic on the front lawn.
“I’m just excited to see everybody come and participate in the activities and have a good day,” she said.
For more information, contact the Owensboro Family YMCA at 270-926-9622 or visit owensboroymca.com.
