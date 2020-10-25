Beginning Monday, the Owensboro Family YMCA will reduce its all-day child care fees.
Currently, members pay $35 a day, but that will go to $28.
Nonmembers now pay $39 a day. That fee will drop to $33.
The YMCA has operated a child care service since April 6 as a way to assist the community's essential workers who continued to work throughout the worldwide pandemic's Healthy at Home period.
"We never made any money on child care during COVID," said Kristi Harrison, director of operations. " ... Our whole point is to help our community. We know (child care) is an absolute necessity."
The YMCA's day care program operates 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for school-aged children 5 to 12 years old. The service offers virtual learning assistance and many activities, such as swimming, games, tumble room, and arts and crafts.
"We feel like it's the steal of the century," Harrison said of upcoming reduced prices.
The organization is making other changes, too.
For example, it is starting a new youth strengthening program and beefing up its swim lessons.
This month, the YMCA will not charge a fee to join. To introduce residents to its 30 fitness classes and other amenities, the organization is hosting an open on Tuesday.
"We are working hard to bring families back to wellness," Harrison said.
On Tuesday, tours for adults will take place at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
All tours for up to 10 people will begin in the front lobby.
Adults will visit the pool, barre class and step sculpting class.
All YMCA fitness classes are included in monthly membership fees, which are $27 for students, $40 for young adults, $46 for adults, $49 for single parent families, $61 for families of two, $66 for families with children, $37 for senior adults and $55 for seniors with families.
Rotary Club of Owensboro is helping the YMCA reopen its Wee Care services, which provides free child care services while parents work out at the facility. Wee Care is covered by family membership dues.
Wee Care, which closed in March due to COVID-19, should reopen next month, Harrison said.
"We think that will really draw families in," she said.
The YMCA is focusing efforts on membership. Since the worldwide pandemic closed gyms earlier this year, the YMCA has struggled to regain memberships, which continue to hover around 40% of pre-COVID-19 numbers, Harrison said.
Many people adjusted to Healthy at Home regulations by creating at-home exercise routines, she said, and they have not returned to their normal activities yet.
"Memberships pay the bills," Harrison said. "It's been a struggle."
