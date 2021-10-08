The YMCA is set to offer its CPR training this Saturday to the public, as well as programming for homeschool groups, as the organization works to slowly expand its programming.
Kristi Harrison, YMCA director of operations, said the facility has had to slow down its programming significantly throughout the past year and a half due to COVID-19.
However, it is slowly coming back, she said, as the organization works to find a good balance of programming based on what the public and the facility is comfortable with.
Throughout the pandemic, she said the facility has created more individualized programming clinics for youth and families.
She said membership has also declined in the past year and a half.
“Our general youth clinics have changed in that they’ve become clinics, not basketball as a game, where they’re actually passing the ball,” she said. “It’s kind of become more individualized.
“In general, our membership has decreased significantly with the pandemic.”
Additionally, she said the YMCA has begun offering virtual programming, with members able to sign in online with their member ID and watch training and fitness videos created by instructors.
She said the facility also created an essential workers daycare area at the beginning of the pandemic, when schools were virtual and daycares were closed. Now that most people are back to work and schools are doing in-person instruction, she said the facility is working to fill that space in a way that assists the homeschool community.
Harrison said programming and participation are beginning to rise again, but the facility is still trying to keep things small, for the time being.
“We’re starting to rebuild now, and we’re starting to add a lot of family components and youth programming back in, and it’s just slowly increasing as people’s comfortability level increases,” she said. “At this point, we’re really just reaching out to groups that need us.”
Some of those necessary programming needs, she said, include providing an educational setting for the homeschool community, which is set to begin Friday, as well as CPR training, which is Saturday.
CPR training, she said, is typically only offered to YMCA employees who are required to be certified, but the YMCA decided to open it up to the public.
She said the certification could be helpful for outside employees who need the training for their professions.
“In some folks’ cases, it’s a requirement that they have to have this certification in order to keep their position,” she said. “However, it’s a great résumé booster to go into some place where you’re working in the health care industry, in child care and education.”
She said the facility also continues to offer its swimming lessons on a regular basis and will be starting up basketball clinics in the near future, which will still be more individualized to maintain some level of social distance between participants.
The facility also plans to start up a preschool clinic to help children ages two to five refine motor skills and coordination.
Anyone interested in more information about YMCA programming, availability and registration can visit OwensboroYMCA.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
