The child care center at the Owensboro Family YMCA has recently been named as one of the top seven state-licensed child care facilities in the city by the Kentucky All STARS, in conjunction with the state’s Division of Child Care.
The facility received a Level 4 rating, out of a total of five levels, from the KY All STARS, which “recognizes and supports quality early care and education programs throughout the Commonwealth” after receiving “outstanding marks” in the All STARS standard categories of family and community engagement, classroom and instructional quality, staff qualifications and professional development and administrative and leadership practices.
Kristi Harrison, YMCA’s director of operations, said she and the staff were pleased upon receiving the news.
“It’s incredible, really,” she said. “It’s been years in the making.”
Harrison began with the YMCA as the director of child care about four years ago. Upon starting the position, Harrison said she “walked into a list of (non)compliance issues with the state” and disorganization which prompted her to start turning things around, particularly with personnel.
“We had to focus on rebuilding staff completely. ... We got a whole new staff over time,” she said. “We had staff who just didn’t care about the kids, and today I can tell you that’s 100% the opposite.”
Jacob Johnson, who has been the director of child care since February 2022 is happy to be part of the positive changes being made and felt the staff has been instrumental in the program’s recent successes.
“We have the team and I had the confidence in the team to be able to accomplish the Level 4 All STARS (standards),” Johnson said. “... Our team … hold themselves well, they carry themselves well. They’re just mature, well-rounded, compassionate people ….”
Harrison said Charity Borders, a child care team member who came on board a little over three years ago, was instrumental in recruiting other members of the staff such as current child care supervisor Madison Hillard.
Javius Taylor, summer camp manager, has been working at the YMCA in some capacity for five years and has seen the changes be for the better.
“I think we’ve definitely progressed a lot,” he said.
Another component to the recent high rating was focusing on implementing better systems and processes, Harrison said, as the facility was previously receiving 1-star ratings from KY All STARS before and during the years changes were being implemented.
But Harrison said the low ratings were not a hindrance.
“It was absolutely encouraging, and we deserved that (Level 1 rating); that’s what we were,” she said. “It was my vision and the Y’s vision (to improve). One of our pillars is youth development, and we just weren’t doing that very well with our community.
“It was a goal of our board of directors and our leadership team to focus on child care and put that at the forefront of everything we did.”
In recent years, Harrison said the child care program has incorporated swim lessons and youth sports into the mix among other additions.
One of the key components the staff feels has helped with improvements was having more structure and schedules in place for the children and families the YMCA serves.
“It has to be organized fun,” Hillard said.
“One of the biggest things is that when we have children coming to care here, you have all kinds of children from different backgrounds and different levels of education and (grade levels),” Johnson said. “... (Structure) is really important for their development overall ….
“We try to create an environment here … that provides an equal opportunity for all the kids to thrive … and meet all their needs the best we can.”
