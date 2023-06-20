OWENWS-06-20-23 YMCA CHILD CARE

Charity Borders, child care team member, left, Carson Riggs, 6, Javius Taylor, summer camp manager, Sawyer Fenwick, 8, Madison Hillard, child care supervisor, Ruby Collins, 5, and Javion Foreman, 9, work together on a jigsaw puzzle Monday at the Owensboro Family YMCA.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The child care center at the Owensboro Family YMCA has recently been named as one of the top seven state-licensed child care facilities in the city by the Kentucky All STARS, in conjunction with the state’s Division of Child Care.

The facility received a Level 4 rating, out of a total of five levels, from the KY All STARS, which “recognizes and supports quality early care and education programs throughout the Commonwealth” after receiving “outstanding marks” in the All STARS standard categories of family and community engagement, classroom and instructional quality, staff qualifications and professional development and administrative and leadership practices.

