Brent Yonts, the Greenville Democrat who served 20 years as a member of the state House of Representatives, died early Friday morning after battling COVID-19.
Yonts, 72, was remembered Friday by colleagues who recalled his colorful suit coats and his dedication to Muhlenberg County.
“I never served with anyone who was more dedicated to his district,” said Tommy Thompson, a former state representative.
Yonts, an attorney, was first elected to the state House in 1996.
He was a strong advocate for county industry and would work tirelessly to get the county’s priorities into the state’s road plan, Thompson said.
“He knew what his job was, and went about doing it,” Thompson said. “He was a person you enjoyed knowing.”
Joe Bowen, a retired state Senator from Owensboro, said he and Yonts shared office space in Frankfort when both where members of the House. Bowen, a Republican, said he and Yonts had a good working relationship and were co-chairs together of the Public Pension Oversight Board.
“We had a very friendly and respectful relationship,” Bowen said. “I was very saddened to hear of his passing.”
As co-chairs of the Public Pension Oversight Board, “we worked very closely together for probably two years,” Bowen said. “Our views of the world were different a times, but we always worked well together and respected each other. My heart goes out to his family.”
The Yonts family’s connection to politics went beyond state government. Yonts’ wife, Jan Yonts, is the mayor of Greenville.
Yonts was defeated in 2016 by Republican Melinda Gibbons Prunty, who is now in her third term as state Representative. In a statement, Prunty said Yonts “spent a lifetime in service to his community.”
“My prayers are with Mayor Jan and the entire Yonts family during this difficult time,” Prunty said. “May he rest in peace!”
Thompson and Bowen said Yonts was known for his colorful sport jackets and for his office, which was adorned with busts of Abraham Lincoln.
“He was a flashy dresser, that was part of his personality,” Bowen said. “His office was a mini-museum. He was cordial, he was professional, and he was well-versed on the pension challenges the Commonwealth faced at the time and continues to face today.”
Jim Glenn, a former state representative from Owensboro, said Yonts “did good service for the state of Kentucky.
“Ever after he left office, he would come to Owensboro for meetings and to help people here,” Glenn said. “He did not go away.”
Yonts had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement, House Democrat leaders Rep. Joni Jenkins, Rep. Angie Hatton and Rep. Derrick Graham said people should get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“On his behalf, we urge eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not yet and to take whatever other steps are necessary to put this terrible pandemic behind us,” said the statement. “The virus has taken so much from so many, and the breakthrough case of Brent, who was vaccinated, is another tragic example of that.”
