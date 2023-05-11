Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Caleb York has been named the next assistant superintendent of human services for the district.

York is currently serving as the school supports coordinator. He will transition into his new role Aug. 1. He will replace Amy Shutt, who will retire July 31.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

