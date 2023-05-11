Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Caleb York has been named the next assistant superintendent of human services for the district.
York is currently serving as the school supports coordinator. He will transition into his new role Aug. 1. He will replace Amy Shutt, who will retire July 31.
“The reason I chose to go into education was to make an impact on the world,” he said. “I’ve approached that impact as empowering kids, and now I get to approach it by empowering students and staff as well.”
York has been with DCPS since 2008, starting as a teacher at Audubon Elementary School. Along with teaching roles, he’s held the positions of staff developer, assistant principal and interim principal, all at Audubon.
He worked as the achievement gap coordinator for one year at the DCPS central office before becoming principal of Audubon in 2014, where he stayed until 2021, when he left for his current position.
York said becoming an assistant superintendent would allow him the opportunity to work with more educators, as well as nurture the next generation.
“There is no nobler profession than working inside a school system,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to serve more students, families and staff and provide the best for them.”
Upon learning that he had been selected as the next superintendent of human services, York said he was “ecstatic and elated” and is ready to learn the position.
“I am a learner by nature, and learning is a core tenant of DCPS,” he said. “There will be a lot of learning the first couple of years in this position. I want to focus on how to serve others and provide a safe and loving environment.”
York said he believes in the proverb of “it takes a village to raise a child.”
“We are blessed at DCPS with people who want to serve kids,” he said. “But it takes all of us, and I want to promote that.”
With the school year coming to an end, York said it’s the “season where a lot of people are nearing the finish line.”
“I look forward to mentoring and supporting new people who have decided to dedicate their lives serving people within the district,” he said.
York said he has admired the work Shutt has put into the position and that she has served as a mentor to him.
“I plan to continue the outstanding work that she has done,” he said.
Shutt said York has established himself as an educator who serves others with “integrity and problem-solves with a systematic approach.”
“I have worked with (Caleb) York as a peer principal, as well as the assistant superintendent,” she said. “I admire his advocacy for students, his passion to support the people of our district and his strong work ethic.”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said York has “outstanding school and district leadership experience” within the district.
“He is well respected and admired as a leader among leaders in our district,” Robbins said. “The combination of York’s talents, skills, experience and character will allow him to excel in this new role.
“Our DCPS staff will have a strong advocate in York as the leader of human resources due to his natural passion and love for people.”
