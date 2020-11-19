The Owensboro Police Department and the Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation into a fatal fire that killed two people Tuesday on Yosemite Drive.
The fire, which investigators believe was accidental, caused the deaths of Patrick D. James, 45, and Anna G. Trogden, 76, at a home in the 2600 block of Yosemite Drive.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said firefighters were called to a report of a possible fire in the home, which is near Ewing Road. The fire was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday.
The house was full of heavy smoke, Leonard said. Firefighters found James deceased on a mattress in a bedroom and Trogden in a bedroom across the hall. Trogden was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she later died, Leonard said.
“It appears to have started on the mattress” where the man was found, Leonard said. The house sustained minimal fire damage but heavy smoke damage throughout, Leonard said.
Firefighters were at the scene of the blaze for just under two hours. OPD and the Kentucky State Police were called to investigate.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said Wednesday afternoon the investigators had not made any conclusions, but the fire is not being considered suspicious.
“There’s nothing at this point that suggests foul play,” King said. “Just going over the scene, there is no accelerant that would say it was a staged event or arson.”
James and Trogden were examined Wednesday by the state medical examiner’s office, but the results were not available Wednesday.
Anyone with possible information about the fire is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can give an anonymous tip to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
