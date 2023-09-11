It was just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, when citizens across the United States and the world were made aware of American Airlines Flight 11 crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Less than 20 minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower.
That day, almost 3,000 people were killed and thousands were injured as al-Qaeda hijackers took control of four jetliners — which included the two flights that hit the WTC, American Airlines Flight 77, which struck the Pentagon in Virginia, and United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania — about 80 miles from Pittsburgh.
Though the events occurred more than 20 years ago, local veterans vividly remember that day as it all unfolded.
David Durbin, finance officer for the John Z. Pearl AMVETS Post 119 and veteran of the U.S. Army, was working at Purcell Tire and Auto Service on East 18th Street.
“When it happened, I was walking up front to turn in a work ticket (since) we just finished putting tires on a car. The TV was on in the (customer) lounge there, and I saw the ‘breaking news’ and everything and (I) just had to stop,” he said. “(I said), ‘You’ve got to be … kidding me.’
“We just all stopped, stood in there watching everything. … Everybody was involved in watching it. It was just unbelievable that (this) could have happened.”
Mitch Kelly, second vice commander for AMVETS Post 119 and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was hauling two tractor trailers from Texas with his brother when he heard the news.
“I had the radio on and I was starting to pull back into Kentucky,” he said.
Michael Velotta, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696’s Honor Guard and U.S. Navy veteran, and George Goodson, post member of the VFW and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, were both working at their respective jobs when the first tower was hit.
“I would’ve gone back in (that day to) make things right for the people who lost their lives here,” Velotta said, who was in his mid-to-late 50s when the attacks occurred.
Though two decades have passed, the veterans say it’s far from being a distant memory, especially when remembering those who were victims.
“You don’t forget it. We will never forget it,” Durbin said. “We had so many people that lost their lives over that.”
“I have a granddaughter that was born on 9-11, so it’s always stuck in my mind,” Kelly said. “I think (it) was a bad thing, and I always think about (those) people.
“There were some people that were retired from the service that (were) in that that got killed — there were some heroes, but they don’t say anything about (those) people. I think they ought to be honored.”
Goodson, who said he would have also reenlisted that day, said the tragedy showed true unity in the country — something he feels that’s been lost in the present day.
“That’s the last time I’ve seen this country hold hands,” he said. “... Now it’s all politics — divided strictly by whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican.
“It ain’t like it was then; everybody was together.”
Velotta called the day “a shock to the whole world.”
“When you’re overseas, you’ve kind of seen stuff similar to that,” he said. “But you didn’t see stuff like that in the United States.”
Durbin and Kelly believe more should be done to teach younger generations about the history of Sept. 11, 2001, and those who were involved.
“(There’s) an importance of understanding (considering) that a lot of them are against the police and all this (stuff); (but who are) the ones that went in there? (Who are) the one that’s went in there who tried and saved people?” Durbin said. “They risked their lives too.”
Velotta and Goodson echoed the importance of never forgetting what happened.
“They see it (and read about it) on their phone, but they don’t have a clue what the veterans do and everybody else behind the scenes that are taking care of them to still have the freedom that they’ve got today,” Velotta said. “... I believe we need more of the youth joining the service, and keeping our country free and to try to avoid something like that from happening (again).”
