It’s never a good day when you find yourself apologizing to the Mafia.
In this case, it was the Bills Mafia, but still.
Yes, I am one of those people who secretly believes that my behaviors have a direct impact on the outcome of sporting events. Whether I wear my lucky socks, where I sit, what snacks I eat, with whom I watch the games … all these things influence whether my team wins or loses.
I did my best to align my actions to push the Buffalo Bills to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
It looked like everything was in my favor: The trend of playoff games had so far been in the Bills’ favor, and Josh Allen is a tremendous quarterback.
Plus — in my heart of hearts — I factored in the knowledge that this was the first time my dad and all his Buffalo-born-and-bred brothers were watching from Heaven’s grandstands. And I knew Dad was wearing his Bills sweatshirt at the moment he passed away.
Dad wasn’t what you would call a big sports guy, but he followed his hometown team faithfully. When I visited during football season, we watched games together. The Bills usually lost, and Dad was always philosophical: “Next week,” he’d say, or “Next year,” as the case may be.
Then things started turning around for the Bills, and suddenly they were considered serious contenders. “Yeah!” he’d say on the phone after a big win. “How ’bout that!”
Super Bowl LVI this year is scheduled to be played on my birthday, which surely meant the universe had bestowed its blessing on my wish for the Bills to finally — finally! — capture the ultimate prize. And surely it counts for something that I really, really like Roman numerals, which comes in handy pretty much only this one time a year.
I ignored the few doubts that whispered in the background: My grandboy Brody has selected the Kansas City Chiefs as his favorite team, and Patrick Mahomes as his favorite player. And I like coach Andy Reid.
... And there was that nagging realization that I hadn’t watched a complete football game all season long, which meant that if I watched this game from kickoff to the final whistle, my team would surely be doomed.
But that’s just superstition. Right?
I debated on whether to pick up a pizza or order chicken wings for the game, finally deciding on pizza. After all, if they don’t come from the Anchor Bar, they aren’t truly Buffalo wings, right?
Maybe that’s where I went wrong.
All I know is that my dog watched with lazy curiosity as I paced back and forth, clutched my hands in prayer, covered my eyes, leaped to my feet and screamed various versions of “YES!” … “Nooooo!” … “Gogogogogogo!” … and “GET that guy! You gotta burn that guy DOWN!” at the television screen.
In between plays — and there wasn’t a lot of lag time in this game — I exchanged texts with family and friends, some of whom were rooting for the Bills, some for the Chiefs.
Everyone agreed on one thing: It was a great game.
Was there ever a wilder fourth quarter?!? I mean, 25 points in two minutes?!? Overtime?!? Are you kidding me?!? A coin flip?!?!?!?
How much would you say that coin was worth?
It doesn’t matter now. The game ended and the season ended and all my hopes ended.
I talked to my grandboy, Brody Coyote. I congratulated him on his team’s win and told him he had picked an outstanding individual as his role model. I told him I respected Mahome’s jog across the field to hug Allen and congratulate him on an outstanding performance.
And somewhere, I could hear my dad saying, “Next year!”
Next year, I echoed. There is always a next year.
