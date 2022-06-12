Keeping the cars rolling down the track was quite an operation for the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby.
Cars were racing down the paved hill side by side at the Ben Hawes Park Track, driven by young racers of different ages and sizes. The drivers got help from parents and other volunteers getting cars off the track and onto trailers to be hauled by pickup trucks back up the hill at the track.
This continued over several hours of a brilliant Saturday morning and afternoon.
It is an event that has gone on through the club since 2001, and the last 11 years the rally racing has gone on at the Ben Hawes track, which has been considered one of the fastest in this part of the country since it was built.
“I like this track for the speed, but braking, not so much on this hill,” said Kierra Johnson, who won the Masters Division in 2021. “Some other tracks, Bowling Green, has a nice speed. Sometimes one lane is a little faster than the other, it seems like most tracks have one lane that is a bit faster.”
Johnson is 16 years old and has been racing since 2014, so she is a veteran of these events and she has run at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby Race in Akron, Ohio. She said the camaraderie with other racers has been the thing she likes best about Soap Box Derby events.
“The people I’ve met racing,” Johnson said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends doing this, it’s nice.”
Avery Dilger has been in two Owensboro Soap Box Derby rally races. He was getting ready for a second run Saturday morning.
“I did OK on the second track, but I won on the first track,” Dilger said. “I’m running super stock, I’m 13 but it’s a lot of ages. I’ve participated in one two years ago. I was in stock two years ago.
“Super stock is bigger and a little heavier, it’s a little faster. It takes a little bit of racing, practicing on a track. I like the speed of it, going down the hill with the wind blowing.”
Josh Meyer is race director of the Lions Club Soap Box Derby. He has kids racing, Drew (13) and Sadie (10), and they have also raced in Akron. Josh was busy helping get cars set up on the track to make their runs.
There were 33 cars in the event Saturday.
“We’ve had a few more in the past, we’re hoping in the next few years to get back up in the 40s,” Meyer said.
Increasing awareness of the Ben Hawes Track in the community and area can help increase numbers.
“There are some people who know, but more people do not know. You say Soap Box Derby, and they think Pinewood Derby, little cars,” Meyer said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t know this track exists. It’s one of those things, the more you race, the more you learn about it, the more the driver gets used to it.”
Up at the top of the track is a storage building where Derby cars were being staged. There are also plenty of cars being stored that are sponsored by local and area businesses.
Scott Seiber’s family has been needing more Derby cars since they have five kids participating in the Lions Club Soap Box Derby.
“The older two who were eligible (by age), they ran last year,” Scott said of Stella and Asa. “After watching last year, a few of the younger ones were asking ‘Dad, how old do you have to be?’ and I didn’t want to tell them, I knew what that meant.”
Timothy, Gale and Maewyn joined in the fun this year.
“It’s no rest for the weary,” Scott said. “Really, we love it. Some people travel, we just do the rally races here local, you can do both. We come up three times for the year. Once for registration, once for impound, where they weigh them. Every car has to weigh the exact amount. Your kids don’t weigh the same amount, so you’ve got to add weights and get adjusted. And we come up here for this. We do the local rally races which is really awesome. The kids, they hope they match up, they’re like ‘I hope I see you out there.’ ”
