Twenty-five nonprofits received $2,500 each in unrestricted grants from the Marilyn & William Young Foundation on Thursday as the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary.
The foundation began in 1998 to honor the Young’s philanthropy efforts in the community. Grants began being awarded in 1999.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the organization, said the board had been looking for ways to give nonprofits unrestricted funds.
“Usually our grants are for certain projects or need,” she said. “This fit that need because there are no restrictions on the grants. They can choose what to do with it.”
Hemingway said the foundation wanted the anniversary celebration to focus on the work nonprofits are doing in the community.
“We wanted to recognize them for all their work because they’re the ones who carry on our mission,” she said. “We see firsthand how hard they work, and oftentimes it’s thankless, so for us, we wanted to take this moment and invite them to a nice lunch and to relax.”
Finding an organization in Owensboro that has not been impacted by the Young family would be difficult, Hemingway said.
“They were incredibly involved, and they loved this community,” she said. “It was important to Marilyn specifically to create this foundation because her family was so blessed by the hard work of so many citizens in this community, and this was her way of giving back.”
More from this section
The Senior Community Center was one of the organizations receiving a grant, and Becky Barnhart, executive director, said the money will be used to purchase new chairs.
“We’re going to be able to replace and buy all new folding chairs for our auditorium and exercise classes,” she said. “They are (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and have padded seats, making them more comfortable.”
Barnhart said grants like this make the day-to-day operations easier.
“Just to have support of community foundations like the Marilyn & William Young Foundation,” she said. “When you are working locally and you have local support, it means everything to you. We’re just so appreciative.”
Angel Welsh, executive director and founder of My Sister’s Keeper, said this grant will help put the finishing touches on the nonprofit’s new building.
“This allows us to think outside the box for something that we really need,” she said. “We’re putting the finishing touches on our building to be able to open for women and children in our community experiencing homelessness, and this will help us get to that point.”
Welsh said My Sister’s Keeper is appreciative of the Young Foundation.
“Being able to sit back and see how they have given over the past 25 years and what it’s done to advance our community is just amazing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.