The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation has joined other community partners in their support of the Owensboro Public Schools Equity Plan, donating $5,000 toward the cause.
The Equity Plan was initiated this summer in response to the national movement to end systemic racism, and locally to provide an even playing field for all students, staff and community partners.
Sara Hemingway, executive director for the Young Foundation, said the foundation’s board felt strongly about donating toward this cause because it fits well within its mission: to envision a vibrant, progressive community where everyone belongs and everyone thrives.
“We felt like this equity project will hopefully address the needs of the students that aren’t thriving, and find some equitable solutions for them,” Hemingway said.
She also commended the school district for following through with an action plan like this.
“It’s not just lip service,” she said. “They are putting in an action plan, which is very commendable.”
In October, the board took formal action to commit to this cause and developed the OPS Equity Task Force, which is comprised of 11 members from across the district and includes teachers, principals, a board member and the superintendent.
The Equity Task Force has developed goals and actions including investing in, examining and updating resources and practices to include a culturally relevant curriculum; facilitating and synthesizing the voices of parents, students and leaders concerning OPS’ future equity plans; reducing academic gaps with all opportunity groups as well as increasing graduation rates of these same groups; and more. The complete list of goals can be found on the OPS website, owensboro.kyschools.us.
The OPS board has also partnered with Hanover Research, which will conduct comprehensive surveys about perceptions, observations and experiences that community members, parents and students have within the school district. Hanover will also develop an equity dashboard to look over historical data of OPS’ subgroups, particularly students of color, according to OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant.
Constant said he is continually astounded by how the community has stepped up to support the school district.
“The funds will go toward our partnership with Hanover Research to obtain tangible and actionable data around implementation of high-yield strategies to address equity across our district and community,” Constant said.
The Owensboro Independent Schools Foundation for Excellence, along with the Hager Educational Foundation and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro also donated $5,000 each toward the initiative.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
