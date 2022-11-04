Local nonprofit organizations will be able to get free training for board members and staff in December.
The Marilyn and William Young Foundation will bring in staff from the Louisville-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence for sessions Dec. 8 in the Young Auditorium of the Jack T. Wells Activity Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The 90-minute training sessions are endorsed and co-hosted by the Green River Area Community Foundation, United Way of the Ohio Valley and Kentucky Wesleyan.
The focus will be on succession planning for nonprofit organizations.
Madison Silvert, chairman of the foundation’s Leadership Initiatives, said, “By offering this opportunity locally, the Young Foundation hopes to help community organizations anticipate inevitable transitions and to navigate these changes effectively. Whether a key employee moves on to a new opportunity, retires or passes away, it is vital that governing boards plan and prepare for these changes within their organizations.”
There are two times for organizations to choose from — a morning session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
A coffee and networking session will be offered from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and a networking luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendance is limited to 80 people at each session.
Advance registration is required.
The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation was established in 1998 and began awarding grants a year later.
