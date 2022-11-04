Local nonprofit organizations will be able to get free training for board members and staff in December.

The Marilyn and William Young Foundation will bring in staff from the Louisville-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence for sessions Dec. 8 in the Young Auditorium of the Jack T. Wells Activity Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com..

