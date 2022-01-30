Shortened attention spans, a lack in communication and social skills and increased fear are just a few of the issues young students are facing as a result of the pandemic, local educators report.
Specifically, educators say that students enrolled in preschool, or who were in preschool or kindergarten in March 2020, are displaying emotional and academic shortfalls. They attribute the shortcomings to disruptions in the learning process and the large periods of time that kids weren’t able to communicate or interact with people outside of their home.
Ryan Williams, Estes Elementary School principal, said a lot of his students are dealing with behavioral issues. They lack focus and motivation and have taken a little bit to bounce back into the continued routine of “regular school.”
Estes second-grade students are especially behind, he said, and most of them are those that would have been about to complete their kindergarten year at the onset of the pandemic.
“The stamina has definitely been lacking, and they aren’t able to sit through school,” he said.
Holly Pfeifer, director of Cathedral Preschool, said she has noticed an uptick in student anxieties and a lack in self-confidence, which could be attributed to students not used to being around others their own age. She said there is a noticeable shyness and hesitancy.
Leslie Peveler, Daviess County Public Schools director of elementary education and multi-tiered system of support coordinator, said that all of those concerns are prevalent among county school students, as well. Additionally, students are lacking adaptive skills, like knowing how to do some things for themselves.
For example, she said, the skills some students would learn in a daycare or preschool setting, like putting on their jackets themselves or being able to zip a backpack zipper themselves, students are struggling with across the board.
“That’s not to say that parents aren’t providing these enrichment opportunities for students to learn, but as a whole, students who experience early childcare typically would learn these foundational skills at 2-, 3-, and 4-years-old,” she said. “They haven’t had the opportunity to do those things.”
While this all is concerning, early ed teachers are not wallowing in despair. They see a light at the end of the tunnel, are racing toward it and are focusing on meeting students where they are.
Kids are resilient, Peveler said, and while many students are behind where they typically would be during “normal” school times, they are already improving after having returned to full-time, in-person learning this school year.
Williams said the blessing in all of this is that school districts were given COVID-19 federal relief funds, which they used to hire additional educators, interventionists and instructional assistants.
COVID actually helped in that regard, he said, and what Estes has done this school year is “food rooms” with those extra supports.
“It starts in the first grade for some of our students that need it the most,” he said. “Students are in the classroom with two-to-three teachers in there all day long trying to get caught up.”
He said even with these additional supports in place, he thinks it will take at least three years to get kids academically where they need to be.
Pfeifer said Cathedral Preschool educators are working hard to provide students with as much safe interaction with each other as possible.
The first five years of a child’s life are jam-packed with experiences that are integral to their growth, she said, so educators are working to make things “as normal as possible.”
She, Peveler and Williams all said students, parents, teachers and the community as a whole are navigating this trying time the best they can.
They said there are lots of things parents and guardians can do at home to help students.
Williams said one of the most important things that can happen in the home with younger kids is putting down technology devices and simply having one-on-one interactions with them.
“Playing board games, going on walks, reading books together and just spending time together,” he said. “We need to get back to conversing and spending time together without phones and tablets. That goes for everyone as a whole.”
Peveler said students are working hard in classrooms with their teachers, and that drilling them on assignments and lessons won’t be as beneficial as them spending quality time with their caregivers right now. She said kindergarten readiness skills can come through with play and interaction, and games that can be educational, but fun.
She also said encouraging kids to self-regulate and self help will pay off dividends in the future.
“We really need to think about how we build independence for children,” she said, like encouraging them to zip their own zipper or put on their coat or shoes by themselves.
Pfeifer said everyone, especially students, could use some compassion and understanding right now. Everyone has had it rough the past few years, and providing support goes a long way.
“We are just trying to love on these kids as much as we can, because they need extra right now,” she said.
