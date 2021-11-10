Owensboro native and current Daviess County Public Schools Police Department officer Brad Youngman announced his candidacy Tuesday morning for Daviess County sheriff.
Youngman, the lead law enforcement officer for the daily operations of the DCPS Police Department, made his announcement surrounded by supporters in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
“I am proud of our Owensboro-Daviess County community, I like living here, and I have spent my entire adulthood serving the citizens of Daviess County as a protector,” Youngman said during the event. “It has been my life’s work to keep us safe, to protect not only our way of life, but our children and their future, as well.”
A 1998 graduate of Owensboro High School, Youngman received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana in 2004. In his role with the DCPS Police Department, he is responsible for the daily operations of the police department and the safety and security of DCPS’ 21 buildings and over 12,000 personnel, including students, staff and visitors.
In addition to his law enforcement career, Youngman is a retired U.S. Army officer, having served as a military intelligence officer and counterintelligence agent with over 20 years of service in the United States Army and Kentucky Army National Guard.
During his military service, Youngman was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and served domestic tours in counter-narcotics programs, homeland security and on the US/Mexico border.
Youngman said he believes it’s time to see the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office take a new direction.
“We have got to do something to change the course that this community is currently on, and the time for that change is now,” he said. “We need proactive law enforcement leadership. We cannot do things the same old way, because ladies and gentlemen, that is not getting anything done anymore.”
Youngman cited “surging crime” in the community in the areas of shootings, robberies and drugs as needing urgent attention.
“I have a plan, I have the experience, and I have the know-how,” he said.
Youngman said he has a plan to tackle illegal drugs in the community that includes the implementation of a designated drug investigation unit at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are going to implement a strategy that is going to send a message to the drug dealers, the wife beaters, the rapists, the thieves, that this community will not tolerate those kinds of activities,” he said.
Youngman, who lives in Owensboro with his wife Brooke and sons Kaden and Ethan, said if elected, he will move the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office forward.
“I will build an agency that has experience,” Youngman said. “One that is proactive and community oriented.”
Youngman’s announcement comes less than a month after Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain announced that he would retire effective Dec. 1, before the close of his term. County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly appointed Chief Deputy Barry Smith to complete Cain’s term after his retirement. Smith is also a candidate in the upcoming election for Daviess County sheriff. Both Youngman and Smith are Republicans, and they will face off during the primary election on May 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.