Daviess Sheriff Brad Youngman, who took office in January, said the office has met several of the goals the command staff set after he took office, and that he expects to launch a new department website and a second police K-9 in the future.
“When we got started, my guidance was four months” to make the planned changes, Youngman said Monday.
Most of those early goals were accomplished, including creating a narcotics unit, acquiring a therapy dog, opening a Whitesville office and creating more in-house training for deputies, Youngman said.
“We got a lot of things done,” Youngman said.
Youngman said the office also met its goal to arm court security officers and to change the look of deputy uniforms and patrol vehicles. A new website was supposed to be rolled out this spring, but is expected to come online as early as this week, Youngman said.
The redesigned website will provide information on cold cases, and will eventually have a function so people can pay their property taxes online.
When the department’s command staff discussed the website, Youngman said they agreed that “when people go to it, it needs to serve a purpose.”
Having information about older cases on the website could lead to more tips about cases.
“I want these (cases) to remain in the public’s eye,” Youngman said.
The narcotics investigations unit has made 318 arrests between January and July 1, including 38 arrests involving firearms, Youngman said.
More from this section
Last year, the sheriff’s office had made 235 drug-related arrests, Youngman said.
The new narcotics unit “is well worth it,” Youngman said. “I think it’s needed.”
Youngman said the office now posts new releases about incidents, and that he tries to be open to inquiries from the media.
“What I’m hoping people are noticing is our efforts at being more transparent,” Youngman said, and that “people have a right to know what’s going on.”
Youngman said one of the things he learned when taking office is how closely the sheriff works with Fiscal Court. For example, county commissioners allocated the funds for the office to purchase a second multipurpose K-9, which will work drug searches and other incidents. The department is expecting to acquire the new K-9, giving them two multipurpose K-9s and a therapy dog.
“We have a good relationship with Fiscal Court on public safety things,” Youngman said.
The office is doing in-house training on topics important to the department, that is in addition to the 40 hours of training law enforcement officers are required to receive annually. Some of the topics include active shooter response, weapons retention and other skills and investigative techniques.
On budgets and planning, “I have worked with my finance director, Shelly O’Bryan, to make sure my entire command staff is involved in the budget,” Youngman said. “I think that has been good for the organization.”
Plans for the rest of the year are being crafted, and officials will review additional goals and spending. Suggestions have come from patrol deputies and detectives. The department has created a staff representative who meets regularly with Youngman to discuss issues and ideas.
“The idea is, their voice will be heard” in helping guide decisions, Youngman said. Of the changes the department has taken on, “a lot of these things have come from the ground up,” Youngman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.