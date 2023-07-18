Daviess Sheriff Brad Youngman, who took office in January, said the office has met several of the goals the command staff set after he took office, and that he expects to launch a new department website and a second police K-9 in the future.

“When we got started, my guidance was four months” to make the planned changes, Youngman said Monday.

