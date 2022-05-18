BOX THIS ...

Daviess County Sheriff

Brad Youngman (R) — 4,631

Barry Smith (R) — 4,045

Brad Youngman, a retired Owensboro Police Department officer and sheriff’s department detective, defeated sitting Sheriff Barry Smith in the race for sheriff Tuesday night.

The GOP primary between Youngman and Smith decided who will be sheriff beginning in 2023.

No Democrats filed to run for the office.

Smith was appointed sheriff by Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, after Sheriff Keith Cain retired from office last year. Smith had Cain’s support, while Youngman had the endorsement of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Youngman said he felt his message resonated with voters.

“There are some things I wanted to change and implement,” Youngman said. “I started talking to people about what they wanted for the community and the future.”

Youngman added that “everyone said we had a great sheriff’s department” but that “people were definitely interested in the plans I had for improving things.”

Youngman, who is currently head officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said he will be working on ways to implement his plans in the coming months.

Youngman won’t take office until next January.

“I am looking forward to working with Sheriff Smith” on the transition, Youngman said.

The election “was close. We expected it to be close,” Youngman said. “I think that reflects the caliber of the candidates in this race. I didn’t expect, running against someone like Barry Smith, that it would be a blow out.

“Daviess County had two great candidates to choose from,” Youngman said.

Smith said the race was decided by a small number of voters. The Secretary of State’s office was expecting turnout statewide to be about 20%.

“Ten% of the voters in the county had their say today,” Smith said.

Only Republicans could vote in the primary.

“I don’t know that represents the general population,” Smith said of the turnout.

Smith said he will continue working as sheriff through the rest of the year.

“We are going to continue to do the outstanding job the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is known for, and we’ll leave (the office) in good shape” for Youngman, Smith said. “Hopefully, they are capable of doing a good job.”

Smith said he was happy with the race he ran.

“I’ve got a clean conscience of how we ran this campaign,” Smith said. “I’ll sleep at night.”

