Brad Youngman, a veteran of the Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff's Department, will become sheriff at the beginning of next year.
Youngman narrowly defeated Sheriff Barry Smith, who was appointed to the post last year. Youngman received 4,631 votes to Smith's 4,045 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.