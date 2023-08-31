For nearly 30 years, Olaton grower Darren Luttrell has allowed his farm to become an outdoor classroom for two days.
Wednesday was the first of the two Youth Agriculture Days, which brought hundreds of fourth-graders from Beaver Dam, Fordsville and Western elementary schools in Ohio County.
Luttrell said this is technically his 27th year hosting, with the exception being 2020 — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And during the whole time, Luttrell has partnered with the Ohio County Cooperative Extension Office and the Ohio County 4-H.
“It’s pretty much the same thing but why mess with success,” Luttrell said. “The kids enjoy it; the teachers like it.”
What has changed over the years is the technology and cost of equipment that Luttrell puts on display.
Luttrell said his plan was to show how drones have been introduced into agriculture, but that fell through at the last moment.
However, Luttrell said there’s enough technology in the farm machinery to wow the students.
“The first year that we did this we wanted to have $1 million worth of farm equipment here,” Luttrell said. “I had to borrow some trucks from a neighbor to where I felt like we had $1 million worth. Now, we have well over $2 million and that’s not near all the stuff.”
From about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students spend time at multiple educational stations learning about subjects such as soil erosion, mower and tractor safety, where food comes from and farm animals.
Jennifer Porter, a Beaver Dam Elementary fourth-grade teacher, has been coming with her students to Youth Ag Days for 12 years.
Porter said this is likely the first opportunity many of her students have had to experience a working farm.
“A lot of our students live in an area where there are a lot of farms, but they don’t realize how much agriculture impacts their lives every day,” Porter said. “They may know that a farmer grows the food, but they don’t know the chain of how the farmer grows the food and it ends up in the grocery store.”
Porter, who teaches science, said some of what the students learn, such as soil erosion, will be part of their classroom lessons.
“It gives me an opportunity to take some pictures and record that to show later, and jog their memories to talk a little more about erosion,” Porter said. “So some of the models they use here definitely relate to fourth-grade standards.”
Because of Ag Days’ longevity, it’s now seeing the return of former students who experienced the event.
Ohio County Jailer Landon Spurlock was one of those students who remembers looking forward to the field trip.
“It was an insight to what really went on and what it took to operate,” Spurlock said. “You don’t see it beforehand, but with all the equipment they have to have, you see it takes a lot to operate a farm.”
Youth Agriculture Days will continue today with students from Horse Branch, Wayland and Southern elementary schools.
