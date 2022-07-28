Three days into the Kentucky Youth Chorale’s second annual summer camp at Third Baptist Church, the children were singing in unity and filling the sanctuary with their voices.
According to Madison Wells, Kentucky Youth Chorale director, the camp began Monday, drawing 38 singers ranging in ages from 8-14.
During the camp, Wells said they learn how to sing as a group as well as participate in arts and craft activities from 9 a.m. 2 p.m.
“We have a few students returning who have been in Kentucky Youth Chorale,” she said, “but we have a lot of new students at the camp.”
The camp is leading up to a “Many Voices, One Song” concert at noon Friday inside Third Baptist’s sanctuary.
“In a week’s time, they will have learned six pieces of music together,” Wells said.
The songs include “O Music,” “Many Voices, One Song,” “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” “Play Me a Simple Melody,” “Sing With Me” and “Do-Re-Mi.”
The camp also acts as a recruiting tool for the main Kentucky Youth Chorale, which begins its new season in August and runs through April.
“One thing great about Kentucky Youth Chorale is that we have students from all over Daviess County and the surrounding areas,” Wells said. “…It’s a real singing community when they come together.”
Wells said the group performs nationally and internationally.
“We’ve been to England; we’ve performed in Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago,” Wells said.
Wells said the camp has been a good way to recover after COVID-19 forced the group to take time off.
“Our students were almost concert ready when COVID happened,” she said. “And then we did not get to come back for a full year. So coming back after COVID, I think that arts communities everywhere have felt the impact. …Now everybody in the arts community is feeling the sense of rebuilding.”
