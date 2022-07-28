KY_YOUTH_CHORALE PHOTO

Kentucky Youth Chorale Director Madison Wells, right front, directs the children with Pam Howell, preparatory choir director, as Anna Sparks, accompanist and assistant director, plays the piano in the background during Wednesday’s Youth Chorale Day Camp at Third Baptist Church.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

Three days into the Kentucky Youth Chorale’s second annual summer camp at Third Baptist Church, the children were singing in unity and filling the sanctuary with their voices.

According to Madison Wells, Kentucky Youth Chorale director, the camp began Monday, drawing 38 singers ranging in ages from 8-14.

