On Saturday, grief was mixed with joy.
Those emotions were part of the first overnight camp that Hospice of Western Kentucky — a nonprofit based out of Owensboro — has hosted for youth who have experienced the death of someone significant in their lives.
According to Caleb Potter, hospice bereavement coordinator, 36 youth — ages 6-17 — from around the state were selected for the inaugural camp, which is being manned by 20 volunteers.
“Since this was our first time, we initially set a cap at 30, but then we blew past that, and I didn’t want to tell kids no,” Potter said.
The camp, which started Friday and ends Sunday, is being held at the Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp and Retreat Center in Warren County.
Volunteer Kristin Tines, who’s been a counselor at Sutton Elementary School for 14 years, said she came with five children from Sutton who she thought would benefit from the camp.
“I feel like this provides a setting where they have something in common with everyone here is a big piece of it,” Tines said. “And having a camp full of adults who are experienced and trained in grief is a huge piece, too.”
For the past 25 years, Hospice of Western Kentucky has held a day camp called Camp Courage.
“We always had good reviews, but the one thing that was mentioned was there wasn’t enough time for the kids to build a relationship with one another or share their stories of their loss,” Potter said. “And we didn’t have as much time for grief education as we were hoping for.”
That led Potter to seek out an overnight camp model that would be additional to the day camp.
Potter found it through a nonprofit organization called the Eluna Network, which was founded in 2000 in Seattle by former Major League Baseball pitcher Jamie Moyer and Karen Phelps Moyer.
The Eluna Network offered a grant to host Camp Erin — the largest national network of grief programs for bereaved children and teens.
Potter said the $15,000 grant — or $5,000 per year for three years — was awarded in time to host the camp in 2021, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They only select five sites across the nation to host Camp Erin,” said Potter, adding that this is the only one in Kentucky.
Potter said Kentucky’s prevalence of childhood bereavement played a role in being awarded the grant.
More from this section
In his Eluna application, Potter cited a nationwide study by Judi’s House that ranked Kentucky fourth in the country for children who would lose a parent or sibling before they turned 18 years old.
“That translated to one out of nine; so we’re very much considered at the frontline of childhood bereavement in the country,” he said.
Potter said hospice was allowed to choose where to host the camp.
“Gasper River had the most high-energy activities — zip lines, vertical playgrounds and good hiking,” Potter said. “And the river running right there made it the ideal campground space.”
During the three days, the idea is to allow the youth to have fun and interact with other peers who have also suffered the loss of a loved one.
Mike Flaherty, an Owensboro psychologist, came on board as the grief camp’s clinical director.
“When they have these activities, whether it’s an adventure activity or an indoor art activity, there’s always a component there that tries to teach them something about their grief,” Flaherty said.
Among those grief outlets is a personalized luminary that will be built by each camper. The luminary will carry messages for their loved ones, and it will be set afloat on the river.
“That opportunity to memorialize their loved one is something a lot of times kids don’t get to do — that’s usually something handled by adults,” Potter said.
Grief education and lessons about coping skills are also an integral part of camp.
Since children deal with death differently than adults. Potter said there will be age-appropriate grief education. That includes the universality of death or understanding how death touches everything and everybody on the earth; the finality of death or irreversible nature of death.
After the three-year grant runs out, Potter said the goal is for the camp to be established enough so it can be funded annually through other sources.
“We hope that this is something we can do indefinitely,” Potter said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
