Jack Brawner, who had his 12th birthday Friday, received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which he hopes will act as an example for his friends once they become eligible for it.
Brawner said he wanted to receive the vaccine as soon as he was able to, so that he might be able to see his friends at school and not wear a mask.
Brawner said he is also hoping to do some traveling in the near future, as well, particularly to Japan to stay in the Pokémon Hotel in Tokyo and catch rare Pokémon on Pokémon GO that are not as widely available in the United States.
Going to see the Pokémon Hotel, he said, has been a childhood dream of his. However, he is also excited to eat Japanese food.
Brawner’s mother, Jana Brawner said they will talk more about a potential Japan trip once he receives the second dose of the vaccine.
In any case, he said he is excited to see his friends at school for his sixth-grade year at McLean County Middle School and return to some sense of normal.
Last year, he said the school year was interrupted by going back and forth from virtual to in-person learning.
“It was weird because I usually was able to see my friends at lunch that were in different classes, but I wasn’t really able to hang out with them,” he said.
Jack Brawner said he hopes by seeing him get the vaccine, his friends will see they can do it too once they turn 12.
By getting the vaccine, he said, “They can be safe and other people can be safe around them.”
“It just surprised me, him being the age he is and telling me ‘hey, for my birthday, I want to be vaccinated’ because what kid volunteers for a shot?” said Jana Brawner. “Jack loves to travel, so this opens up the opportunity for him to be able to travel more.”
Jack Brawner’s father, Darron Brawner, said the family just so happened to be able to schedule the vaccine on his birthday.
“He saw on the news that they opened it up for 12-year-olds and said ‘hey, I want to do this’ and so we thought we would schedule it as soon as we could,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.